Amazon plans huge U.S. jobs push, to hire 100,000 over next 18 months

January 12, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

SEATTLE—Online retail giant Amazon.com Inc. has announced a huge hiring plan that will add 100,000 U.S. employees to its American workforce over the next year and a half.

The company said the bulk of the jobs will be at its growing roster of fulfillment centres—the large warehouses responsible for directing merchandise to customers.

Amazon has dozens of the shipping centres across the U.S. and recently announced several new facilities in Texas, California, Florida, New Jersey that are currently under construction.

In addition to warehouse jobs, the company’s CEO, Jeff Bezos, said Amazon will create positions in areas such as cloud technology, machine learning, and advanced logistics as it continues its rapid expansion into new business segments.

“Innovation is one of our guiding principles at Amazon, and it’s created hundreds of thousands of American jobs. These jobs are not just in our Seattle headquarters or in Silicon Valley—they’re in our customer service network, fulfillment centers and other facilities in local communities throughout the country,” Bezos said in a statement.

The company currently employs about 180,000 workers in the U.S., a figure it intends to increase to 280,000 by mid-2018.