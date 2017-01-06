U.S. aerospace supplier sues Bombardier over Global 7000 wing design

January 6, 2017

by The Canadian Press

MONTREAL—A U.S. company says it is suing Bombardier Inc., alleging that the Montreal aerospace firm failed to pay for expenses related to the design of wings for the Global 7000 business jet.

The Triumph Group disclosed in a regulatory filing Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that a subsidiary launched a lawsuit on Dec. 22 in Quebec Superior Court seeking compensation for changes it claims Bombardier ordered for the aircraft’s original wing design.

According to the filing, the lawsuit from Triumph Aerostructures is seeking approximately US$340 million.

A spokesman for the Montreal-based company says it believes the allegations from Triumph Aerostructures are without merit and it will defend its position.

Although Bombardier hasn’t yet filed a statement of defence, he says the company believes that changes were made collectively by both sides and were within the scope of its contract with Triumph.

Triumph says it still supports the Global 7000 program.

The Global 7000 had its maiden flight last November and is scheduled to enter into service next year.

Take a closer look at the new Toronto business jet program here.