Three tiers of government kicking in $38.6M for Saskatchewan infrastructure

January 12, 2017

by The Canadian Press

REGINA—The federal and provincial governments have announced more than $38.6 million in funding for 28 projects across Saskatchewan.

The projects are aimed at improving water, wastewater and transit infrastructure.

The federal government will contribute up to half of the funding—more than $19.3 million—while the province will add $8.9 million and local municipalities will fund the balance.

Some of the projects include new and upgraded wastewater lagoons for nine municipalities around the province, and new buses for Moose Jaw and Prince Albert.

The investments are part of the bilateral agreement announced this past September between Canada and the province.

—files from CKRM contributed to this report