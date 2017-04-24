Tesla doubling size of Supercharger network by end of year

April 24, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

PALO ALTO, California—Tesla Inc. is doubling down on its electric vehicle charging network.

In a blog post April 24, the U.S. automaker said it will add another 5,000 Superchargers to its sprawling network of battery-charging locales, which spans much of North America and Europe, and includes stops in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

The company currently has about 5,400 Superchargers as well as 9,000 Destination Chargers, which are situated at sites such as malls and hotels. By the end of the year, Tesla plans to operate 10,000 Superchargers and 15,000 Destination Chargers.

“We’re moving full speed on site selection and many sites will soon enter construction to open in advance of the summer travel season,” the company said.

The move comes in response to certain critics and customers who have voiced concerns about finding a place to charge once Tesla’s Model 3, its first mass-market EV, hits the streets later this year.

Unlike previous Tesla models, whose drivers have enjoyed unlimited free Supercharger access, the company started charging buyers to use the charging network this January—though drivers still get about 1,000 miles worth of free charging each year.

The carmaker is still working out locations, but said North America’s Supercharger network will grow by 150 per cent by the end of the year. It did not release how much the charging push would cost.