Tesla looks to raise $1.15B ahead of Model 3 ramp up

The Elon Musk-headed firm aims to strengthen its balance sheet by selling stock and notes as it prepares to launch its mass market EV


The company’s new Model 3 is expected to go into production this summer. PHOTO: Alexis Georgeson/Tesla

DETROIT—Electric car and solar cell maker Tesla Inc. wants to raise over US$1.15 billion in new capital by selling stock and five-year convertible notes.

The company says the offerings will strengthen its balance sheet and reduce risks from scaling up to produce the $35,000 Model 3 electric car starting in July.

The company plans to offer $250 million worth of common stock and $750 million in notes due in 2022. Underwriters can buy another 15 per cent, which would bring the total proceeds to about $1.15 billion.

Tesla says CEO Elon Musk will buy $25 million of the stock.

The company lost just under $675 million last year but revenue rose 73 per cent to just over $7 billion.

