Renewable firm Alterra acquires 320 MW Wyoming wind project

April 19, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

VANCOUVER—West Coast renewable energy firm Alterra Power Corp. has bought an Albany County, Wyoming wind power project from a U.S. developer.

The Canadian firm said April 19 it has been working with Intermountain Wind LLC on the under-development Boswell Springs wind farm for the past year and that it will now acquire the project for an undisclosed price.

“We’re pleased to complete this next major step in our growth plans, culminating over a year of cooperation with the original developer, Intermountain Wind,” said Paul Rapp, Alterra’s vice-president of Project Development. “This acquisition further establishes our USA growth trajectory and the realization of our wind project [production tax credits] qualification plans.”

Located in southeast Wyoming, the 320 megawatt project is expected to come online in 2020 and qualify for federal renewable electricity production tax credits.

Once operational the turbines will be covered by a 20-year power purchase agreement with a division of U.S. utility PacifiCorp.