Reko International investing $5.5M to expand Windsor, Ont. plant

August 2, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

WINDSOR, Ont.—Reko International Group Inc. has detailed plans to expand into a third facility in southwest Ontario.

The company, which manufactures a range of precision parts, tooling and factory automation equipment said Aug. 2 it will spend $5.5 million to construct a new manufacturing and innovation facility in the Windsor, Ont. suburbs.

Reko, which was founded as a tool and mould shop in 1976, said the new building will add 40,000 sq. ft. of production space to its operations and help fuel further growth.

The company will build the new plant adjacent to its headquarters in Lakeshore, Ont.—just east of Windsor.

It expects to complete construction on the project in early 2018.