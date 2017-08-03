Quebec tissue paper company Cascades spending $80M to build New Jersey plant

August 3, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

KINGSEY FALLS, Que.—Cascades Inc. is investing US$80 million to build a new 400,000, sq. ft. manufacturing plant in New Jersey.

The Quebec-based company, which makes tissue paper and packing material, said the new site will create 120 new jobs in Piscataway, N.J.—a township between Philadelphia and New York City.

Mario Plourde, the company’s president and CEO, said the new facility is part of Cascades’ push to modernize its facilities and integrate its production and conversion plants more closely.

“It is also part of our continuing process to reorganize and consolidate our containerboard and packaging activities in the northeastern United States,” he said in a statement. “This investment will help us better serve our customers and boost our production capacity, thus increasing our market positioning.”

Once complete, the new plant is expected to have capacity to manufacture 2.4 billion sq. ft. of corrugated packaging products each year.

Cascades said the facility is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2018.