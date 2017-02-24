Quebec-based Cascades investing $16M with Sonoco to expand Alabama plant

February 24, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

KINGSEY FALLS, Que.—A Cascades Inc. joint venture plans to invest $16 million to expand an existing plant in the southern U.S.

The Quebec paper products company, along with its U.S.-based partner Sonoco Products Co., said the investment will support a new line of packaging containers that use the company’s water-based coating technology. Designed for the take-out food industry, the companies say the new containers are recyclable, compostable and repulpable.

To make way for the new product, the joint venture will install new equipment and expand its Birmingham, Alabama plant. At full capacity, the new manufacturing line will be able to produce 40,000-50,000 tons of the sustainable take-out containers each year.

Cascades said it will start work on expansion shortly and expects to start-up the new line by mid-2018.