Province to invest $5.6M in Glencore mine in Timmins, Ont.

January 23, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TIMMINS, Ont.—A Glencore-owned copper and zinc mine in Northern Ontario is getting $5.6 million from the Ontario government.

The investment will support an energy efficiency project at the Swiss mining giant’s Kidd Operations mine in Timmins, Ont.

“Energy is one of our single biggest cost drivers and we are continuously looking at ways of reducing our cost base through the introduction of innovative energy efficient projects,” Steve Badenhorst, the mine’s general manager, said in a statement.

Turning to new technology to trim its energy bill, Glencore will install a ventilation-on-demand system at the mine. The system is able to track workers deep underground and quickly ventilate specific areas.

The project will allow the mine to “substantially” improve its energy efficiency and cut production costs, Badenhorst added.

Extending nearly 10,000 feet, the Timmins site is the world’s deepest base-metal mine.

The provincial funding was made available through the Industrial Accelerator Program, which supports energy-saving capital projects.