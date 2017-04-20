Province and Feds to fund $534M of Alberta highway improvements

April 20, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

EDMONTON—Provincial and federal officials have announced funding for highway rehabilitation and improvement projects across Alberta.

10 project bundles and 96 subcomponent construction projects will be involved in the initiative, which will see the feds contribute $255 million and the Alberta government kick in $279 million.

Alberta’s provincial government currently has a four-year plan to invest $29.5 billion in infrastructure, and its department of Transportation is set to spend $5 billion on the province’s highways.

Of the 10 project bundles, one involves improvements to a core route that connects Edmonton and Calgary, another will repave an important trade route for natural resources industries in Northwest Alberta, and a project slated for 2018 will repave highway segments across 16 municipalities in Southern Alberta.

These projects will improve roads and bridges in communities from Taber in the south to Peace River in the north, something Alberta’s Infrastructure and Transportation minister Brian Mason says will make lives better throughout the province.

“These infrastructure projects will help keep Albertans working at a time when the heavy construction industry is struggling with spending cuts in the energy and residential sectors. The projects will also pay long-term dividends by supporting new economic growth while reducing congestion and increasing safety for Albertans,” said Jim Rivait, CEO of the Alberta Roadbuilders & Heavy Construction Association.