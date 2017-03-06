Premier Tech invests $7M in Quebec plant to expand production of automated packaging systems

March 6, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

RIVIÈRE-DU-LOUP, Que.—Premier Tech, an agriculture, environmental technologies and industrial equipment developer, will invest $7 million in expanding one of the plants at its industrial campus in Rivière-du-Loup.

The investment in the plant is required due to the high demand for its automated packaging systems, manufactured in Rivière-du-Loup. The multiple acquisitions over the last few years in this sector are also contributing to the need for increasing the company’s manufacturing capacity, as is the increase in sales in the food industry.

Starting in March, the work for adding 2,300 square metres to one of the two plants in Rivière-du-Loup will get under way.

The expansion will include an area dedicated to final assembly and start-up of the automated packaging systems, as well as an isolated area dedicated to stainless steel work.

Over the next three years, 30 new team members will join the roughly 60 already at the plant, the surface area of which will then reach nearly 7,000 square metres.

This investment is in addition to a $15 million commitment, announced earlier this winter, for the expansion of the campus’ road network and the construction of a three-storey office building. This will bring Premier Tech’s investments into its campus to $22 million over the next year.

“This expansion is a major step,” said Jean Bélanger, president and CEO of Premier Tech. “It demonstrates the extent of our teams’ skills. Our clients, regardless of where they are from, don’t hesitate to come to Rivière-du-Loup because they recognize the state-of-the-art nature of our solutions.”