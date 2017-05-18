P.E.I. spuds company J & S Visser investing in new packaging equipment

May 18, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

ORWELL COVE, P.E.I.—The federal government has extended a $250,000 loan to a Price Edward Island spuds company looking to modernize its equipment.

J & S Visser Produce Inc., which sells its potatoes across Canada and the U.S., will use the funding to buy a new baler and bagger system. The new machinery will enable workers to switch quickly between packaging different types of potatoes in a variety of bag sizes.

“The new machinery helps us to meet the growing needs of our customers, in terms of volume and efficiency, and to develop new product for a changing market,” the company’s owner, Stephen Visser, said in a statement.

The funding was made available through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and aims to improve the company’s competitiveness.