Ontario shelling out $616M to extend Highway 427 north of Toronto

March 15, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—Ontario has firmed up the construction contract to extend Toronto’s Highway 427 north of the city.

The province inked the final deal, worth approximately $616 million, with the Link 427 construction consortium March 14.

“We are very excited to have reached another important milestone in extending Highway 427,” the province’s Transportation Minister, Steven Del Duca, said in a statement. “This is a critical local project that will create meaningful jobs and improve commute times for residents and businesses living and working in this region.”

The fixed-price contract was awarded to a team of companies made up of: ACS Infrastructure Canada Inc., Bot Infrastructure Ltd., Dragados Canada Inc., Miller Infrastructure, MMM Group Ltd. and Thurber Engineering Ltd.

Work on the project is expected to get underway shortly and the lengthened highway is scheduled to open to traffic in 2021.

Along with adding a 6.6-kilometer segment between Highway 7 and Major Mackenzie Drive in Vaughan, Ont., the project includes widening existing stretches of road between Finch Avenue to Highway 7.

Infrastructure Ontario said new High Occupancy Toll (HOT) lanes are also part of the project.

The $616 million deal includes the cost of construction and 30 years of maintenance along the route.