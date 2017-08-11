Ontario investing $3M in ten Windsor-area manufacturers

August 11, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—The Ontario government has announced over $3 million in investments towards local businesses in the Windsor-Essex region, which it says will create 178 jobs and retain 384.

There are ten companies receiving provincial funds.

Greco Aluminum Railings: $173,500 to help Greco Aluminum Railings purchase new equipment to produce additional product lines and expand its business. The company designs, manufactures and installs welded aluminum safety railings for new construction and restoration projects. The project has a total value of $1,445,900 and is expected to create 22 new jobs and retain 55 positions over three years.

Jesse Garant Metrology Center: $162,370 to help Jesse Garant Metrology Center invest in a second facility and purchase new equipment. The company provides non-destructive testing and metrology based part inspection services using advanced imaging equipment, and it serves a range of sectors including aerospace, defense, automotive, oil and gas, and medical devices. The project has a total value of $1,249,000 and is expected to create 10 jobs and retain 13 positions over three years.

Proto Manufacturing: $224,200 to help Proto Manufacturing with research and development to introduce a new product line to pursue new markets. The company makes scientific equipment including x-ray diffraction that measures stress level in structural materials. The project has a total value of $2,241,600 and is expected to create 16 jobs and retain 34 positions over five years.

Ramstar Carbide Tool: $312,644 to help Ramstar modify its facility to accommodate new automated equipment. The company manufactures indexable inserts and round tools for the aerospace and auto industries with diamond and carbide materials. The project has a total value of $6,252,873 and is expected to create 11 jobs and retain 24 positions over four and a half years.

Saturn Tool & Die: $186,100 to help Saturn Tool & Die acquire new equipment to increase production and pursue new markets. The company designs and makes tools and dies for the metal stamping and auto industries. The project has a total value of $2,326,700 and is expected to create 10 new jobs and retain 51 positions over three years.

Select Tool: $181,152 to help Select Tool expand and diversify its operations through automation and robotics integration into the computer numerical control manufacturing process as well as the acquisition of additional equipment. The company is a full service specialty fixture, gauge, and automation, design and manufacturer for the auto industry. The project has a total value of $1,811,518 and has created 24 new jobs and retained 101 positions—the project was completed on July 31, 2017.

Stratus Plastics International: $121,100 to help Stratus invest in energy efficient equipment, two robotics systems and a material handling system to increase its capacity and grow the business. The company makes custom injection molds. The project has a total value of $1,211,300 and is expected to create 12 jobs and retain 12 over four years.

Superior Tool and Mold: $555,300 to help Superior Tool and Mold purchase new equipment with automated robots to improve efficiency and production capacity. The company manufactures plastic injection, compression molds and lighting tools for the auto industry. The project has a total value of $5,552,700 and is expected to create 13 new jobs and retain 74 positions over three years.

Technical Molding Management Systems: $110,700 to help Technical Molding purchase equipment and develop light weight molds to meet increasing demands for light weight auto parts. The company provides solutions for injection tooling and molding primarily for the auto sector. The project has a total value of $1,107,300 and is expected to create 10 jobs and retain 20 positions over two years.

Windsor Mold: $1 million to help Windsor Mold develop an automated manufacturing process for plastic injection molds and mold components. The company designs and manufactures a variety of plastic injection molds primarily for the auto industry. The project has a total value of over $15 million and has created over 50 jobs since inception.

The funds are being awarded through the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund.

“Through the Southwestern Development Fund, we are enabling innovative companies to expand and adopt new technologies in order to sharpen their competitive edge and strengthen Ontario’s economy,” said Jeff Leal, provincial minister responsible for Small Business