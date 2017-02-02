Mining firm investing $20M in new equipment at New Brunswick zinc mine

February 2, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

VANCOUVER—Trevali Mining Corporation, a Vancouver-based metals company, has announced a new investment in the future of its Caribou Zinc Mine, in northeastern New Brunswick.

Trevali has committed to an approximately $20-million investment through a new partnership with Sandvik Mining to supply and maintain a full fleet of mining equipment.

The investment will be used to purchase drillers, dumping machines, trucks, and other heavy-grade mining tools.

Trevali will operate and manage all aspects of the underground mining operation and Sandvik will be responsible for the maintenance of the fleet.

“Trevali’s new investment demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the future of the Caribou Mine and operations in the Bathurst region of New Brunswick,” said Dr. Mark Cruise, Trevali’s president and CEO. “The efficiencies realized through this initiative will solidify our position as a major employer and economic contributor in the province.”

The Caribou Zinc Mine produces 3,000 tonnes of minerals per day.