Ikea to open new distribution centre in Vancouver suburbs

July 10, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

BURLINGTON, Ont.—Furniture retailer Ikea plans to open a new distribution centre in metro Vancouver.

Ikea said the new site will bolster its supply chain in Western Canada, fulfilling orders for the company’s four stores in B.C. and Alberta and supporting its eCommerce sales.

The new facility will cover 340,000 sq. ft. on the east end of Richmond, B.C. and create approximately 100 jobs.

“Building a stronger distribution network is one of the many ways we are ensuring we meet our customer’s expectations in western Canada,” president of Ikea Canada, Marsha Smith, said in a statement.

The new facility will become the company’s third distribution centre in Canada, with other sites already operating in the Toronto and Montreal areas.

The company expects to open the new distribution centre in April 2018.