Ford investing $200M to build new wind tunnel complex at vehicle test site

February 15, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

DEARBORN, Mich.—Ford Motor Co. is planning to hit its vehicles with hurricane-force winds.

Aiming to boost its vehicles’ fuel efficiency and performance, the U.S. automaker has announced plans to build a new $200 million wind tunnel complex at its vehicle test facility in the Detroit suburbs.

The site will include “next-generation” rolling road aerodynamic wind tunnel as well as a climactic chamber that reach a blistering 60 C (140 F) or drop to a chilling -40 C (-40 F).

“This new wind tunnel facility will not only allow us to test our performance and racing vehicle line-up but will also enable us to share innovations across all our global Ford products,” Dave Pericak, global director of Ford Performance, said in a statement.

Designed to simulate airflow conditions at vehicle speeds of as much as 320 km/h (200 mph), the new Allen Park, Mich. complex will accommodate both regular vehicles and track-ready performance cars. Ford says the site will help it improve the fuel economy and performance of its vehicles.

The company plans to start construction on the new wind tunnel facility this year.