Feds spending $117.6M to recruit 25 top profs

April 3, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

WATERLOO, Ont.—Federal officials announced Apr. 3 at the University of Waterloo that the Government of Canada will invest $117.6 million over eight years for a program designed to recruit 25 internationally esteemed academic researchers.

The new Canada 150 Research Chairs program is targeting talented academics from the sciences, technology, health, engineering and humanities disciplines who want to relocate to Canada and bring their expertise with them.

Budget 2017 announced the $117.6 million investment in the program, funded from resources in the existing Canada Excellence Research Chairs program.

“Attracting international researchers and scholars to Canada is critical for us as a country. These efforts will also ensure the next generation of students learn from the best and brightest talent in the world, seeing what they have to offer so that they are better prepared for the highly skilled jobs of the future,” said Kirsty Duncan, federal minister of Science.