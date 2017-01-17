Feds, province invest $11.7M in range of Ontario food and beverage companies

January 17, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

VANKLEEK HILL, Ont.—Ottawa and Queen’s Park have set aside $11.7 million to support expansion projects at approximately 200 food and beverage businesses across the province.

The federal and provincial governments made the announcement at craft beer maker Beau’s All Natural Brewing Co. Jan. 16, and said the funding will support growth and new jobs at Ontario food and beverage processors.

Beau’s will use its $96,659 share of the funding to invest in an automated bottling line, while other businesses will direct the contributions toward equipment upgrades, improved software systems, training, as well as many other areas.

Shepherd Gourmet Dairy in St. Marys, Ont., Torilla maker Solis Foods Corp. and dessert processor Chudleigh’s Ltd. are among the many other companies to receive funding.

A full list of recipients and project details can be found here.