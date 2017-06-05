Feds providing $11.9M for auto emissions reduction technology

June 5, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

MISSISAUGA, Ont.—The federal government is providing up to $11.9 million for six projects which will support the development of lighter, more fuel-efficient cars and improve the performance of hybrid and electric vehicles.

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada says up to 80 jobs will be created in B.C., Ontario and Quebec because of the investment.

$11.5 million of the funding will be allocated through the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program, and will benefit the following companies:

Datec Coating Corporation in Mississauga, Ontario: ($1.3 million) Developing technologies that will improve heating management systems for vehicle cabins, lithium-ion batteries and engine fluids.

($1.3 million) Developing technologies that will improve heating management systems for vehicle cabins, lithium-ion batteries and engine fluids. Tyromer Inc. in Windsor, Ontario: ($3.4 million) Using recycled scrap rubber to seal car windows and doors.

($3.4 million) Using recycled scrap rubber to seal car windows and doors. Eurospec Manufacturing Inc. in Newmarket, Ontario: ($1.7 million) Developing an automotive seat adjustment mechanism.

($1.7 million) Developing an automotive seat adjustment mechanism. Loop Energy Inc. in Burnaby, British Columbia: ($787,000) Developing a fuel cell.

($787,000) Developing a fuel cell. TM4 Inc. in Boucherville, Quebec: ($4 million) Developing an electric engine for light trucks.

($4 million) Developing an electric engine for light trucks. Advanced Technology Emission Solutions Inc. in Hamilton, Ontario: ($272,000) Developing technology for catalytic converters, devices used to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from car tailpipes.

The Automotive Supplier Innovation Program supports research and development activities for companies that produce vehicle components, parts and production systems.

One of the aforementioned companies, Hamilton’s Advanced Technology Emission Solutions (ATES) Inc., will be receiving an additional $400,000 from FedDev Ontario— the federally-run regional development agency responsible for southern Ontario.

The investment is expected to allow ATES to commercialize its Smart Induction Catalyst (SI-CAT) technology for catalytic converters.

Catalytic converters reduce the toxicity of pollutants found in car exhaust, and they are an important tool for controlling auto emissions. However, these devices can take several minutes to warm up to be fully effective.

ATES’s SI-CAT technology heats a vehicle’s catalytic converter to working temperatures within seconds, resulting in a reduction of toxic emissions.

FedDev Ontario expects this project to create 11 jobs.

“Protecting the environment and growing the economy go hand in hand. Our Government is proud to support Hamilton’s Advanced Technology Emission Solutions Inc. to use innovation to tackle critical environmental issues and improve air quality in our communities,” said Filomena Tassi, MP for Hamilton West–Ancaster–Dundas