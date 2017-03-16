Feds provide $52.4M to B.C. cleantech, health sciences, IT and aerospace

March 16, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

Vancouver—The federal government is making a big bet on B.C. innovation.

The federal Innovation Minister, Navdeep Bains, was in Vancouver from Mar. 13 to 15 to observe and promote the province’s growing tech economy.

The Minister also made a series of announcements on major federal investments, including a $14.8 million investment in 12 B.C. SMEs

This funding is part the Western Innovation Initiative (WINN), a program that provides $100 million in repayable contributions to SMEs in Western Canada, and is expected to create 240 jobs.

The following companies are receiving funds from WINN:

AbCellera Biologics Inc: A process for accelerating the validation of antibodies. $1,750,000

A process for accelerating the validation of antibodies. $1,750,000 Axine Water Technologies Inc: An electrochemical system for treating ammonia contaminated wastewater. $1,000,000

An electrochemical system for treating ammonia contaminated wastewater. $1,000,000 G-PAK Technology Inc: Bio-based fully compostable single-serve coffee pods. $2,500,000

Bio-based fully compostable single-serve coffee pods. $2,500,000 HTEC Hydrogen Technology & Energy Corporation: Canada’s first retail hydrogen fueling station in British Columbia. $600,000

Canada’s first retail hydrogen fueling station in British Columbia. $600,000 Jostle Corporation: Intranet platform with cloud fileshares. $486,413

Intranet platform with cloud fileshares. $486,413 Loop Energy Inc: eFlow fuel stack technology and power modules. $760,000

eFlow fuel stack technology and power modules. $760,000 Nanozen Industries Inc: A particulate matter sensor to measure airborne particles to 1 micron. $300,000

A particulate matter sensor to measure airborne particles to 1 micron. $300,000 Quadrogen Power Systems: Landfill biogas clean up. $1,100,000

Landfill biogas clean up. $1,100,000 Quester Tangent Corporation: Ethernet vehicle switches specifically for passenger rail vehicles. $647,500

Ethernet vehicle switches specifically for passenger rail vehicles. $647,500 Saltworks Technologies: A desalination system. $3,500,000

A desalination system. $3,500,000 SemiosBIO Technologies Inc: An automated precision farming system for cherry orchards. $500,000

An automated precision farming system for cherry orchards. $500,000 Terramera Inc: A biopesticide technology for insect control. $1,695,000

As part of Canada’s national innovation strategy, an additional $20 million has been earmarked to support pre-commercial clean energy projects in B.C. The province will provide matching funds, for a total of $40 million.

$17.6 million in federal funds has also been committed to Urthecast, a space technologies company, to aid in the development of next-generation space and ground processing systems. This funding is a part of the Strategic Aerospace and Defence Initiative.

“This is Canada’s time. And this is British Columbia’s time. We have a tremendous opportunity in front of us to cement Canada’s place as a global centre for innovation,” said Baines.

Earlier this week, federal funds were also announced for two B.C. cleantech projects: