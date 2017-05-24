Feds investing $41.7M in regional airports

May 24, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

BAIE-COMEAU, Que.—The Government of Canada has earmarked more than $41.7 million for new safety-related projects at 34 regional and local airports across the country this year.

The funding falls under Transport Canada’s Airports Capital Assistance Program.

Projects include:

Rehabilitation of runways, taxiways and aprons.

Improvements to airfield lighting and airside electrical systems.

The purchase of snow and ice removal equipment.

“The Government of Canada recognizes that safe and efficient airports are vital to the economic and social well-being of smaller communities. In addition to supporting personal travel and tourism, local and regional airports are key connectors for business, health care, social services, and emerging resource development sectors,” said Jean-Yves Duclos, minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

A full list of the projects by province can be found here.

The news of this funding comes a week after Transport Minister Marc Garneau introduced Bill C-49, the “Transportation Modernization Act”, in Parliament. The proposed legislation includes provisions that would establish standards of treatment for air travellers in common situations and financial compensation under certain circumstances, including denied boarding and lost or damaged baggage.