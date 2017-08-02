Feds invest $960K in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. airport

August 2, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont.—Federal officials announced August 1 a $960,300 investment to replace an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle and associated equipment at the Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., airport.

The funding for the Northern Ontario town’s airport comes through Transport Canada’s Airports Capital Assistance Program, which has provided more than $784 million for 900 projects in 182 airports nation-wide since its launch in 1995.

“The Sault Ste. Marie Airport is a vital link for residents and businesses in this region. This project will help ensure continued safe airport operation for passengers, flight crews and employees, while contributing to the community’s economic and social well-being,” said Terry Sheehan, MP for Sault Ste. Marie