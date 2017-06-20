Feds invest $7.85M in Ontario cleantech

Three companies based in Ottawa, Sault Ste. Marie, and London, Ont., will receive federal funds for projects focused on cloud computing, solar power, and biofertilizers
OTTAWA—The federal government announced $7.85 million worth of Ontario cleantech investment on June 19, for projects focusing on solar power, cloud computing and biofertilizers.
These projects are being funded through Sustainable Development Technology Canada, which works with Canadian companies to bring early-stage clean technologies to market.
The following projects will be receiving federal funds:
“From energy to agriculture, these companies demonstrate the strength and range of Ontario cleantech. The technologies they are building will deliver real environmental and economic benefits to Canadians,” said Leah Lawrence, president and CEO, Sustainable Development Technology Canada.
The Liberal government’s Innovation and Skills Plan includes investments of nearly $1.4 billion in new financing for cleantech starting in 2017–18. That funding will be allocated through the Business Development Bank of Canada and Export Development Canada as follows: