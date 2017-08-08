Feds invest $15.5M in Southern Ontario cleantech

August 8, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

BRANTFORD, Ont.—The federal government is investing $15.5 million in six Toronto-area cleantech companies.

The investments include:

$3.8 million for Electrovaya Inc. of Mississauga to develop electric batteries for commercial vehicles.

$3 million for BionX International Corporation of Aurora to develop a lightweight propulsion system for electric bikes.

$2.7 million for 3E Nano Inc. of Kitchener to create a new window coating to make buildings and vehicles more energy efficient.

$1.9 million for Peak Power Inc. of Toronto to improve the energy storage capacity of batteries.

$1.8 million for Vive Crop Protection of Toronto to create green products and technologies that increase farm efficiency and productivity.

$2.2 million for GreenMantra Technologies of Brantford to develop new ways to convert recycled plastics into new products.

These projects are being funded through Sustainable Development Technology Canada, which works with Canadian companies to bring early-stage clean technologies to market.

“From transportation to waste management, these companies demonstrate the strength and range of Ontario cleantech. Sustainable Development Technology Canada is proud to partner with these entrepreneurs to get their new technologies to the marketplace and deliver real environmental and economic benefits to all Canadians,” said Leah Lawrence, president and CEO, Sustainable Development Technology Canada.