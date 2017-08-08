Feds invest $15.5M in Southern Ontario cleantech

The funding will finance six Toronto-area companies working on projects involving energy storage, recycling, energy efficiency and agriculture
BRANTFORD, Ont.—The federal government is investing $15.5 million in six Toronto-area cleantech companies.
The investments include:
These projects are being funded through Sustainable Development Technology Canada, which works with Canadian companies to bring early-stage clean technologies to market.
“From transportation to waste management, these companies demonstrate the strength and range of Ontario cleantech. Sustainable Development Technology Canada is proud to partner with these entrepreneurs to get their new technologies to the marketplace and deliver real environmental and economic benefits to all Canadians,” said Leah Lawrence, president and CEO, Sustainable Development Technology Canada.