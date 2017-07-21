Feds fund two Quebec manufacturers for $1.45M

July 21, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

SAINT-FÉLIX-DE-VALOIS, Que.—The federal government says it will maintain 225 jobs and create 40 new ones as a result of a $1,455,000 investment in two manufacturers in Quebec’s Lanaudière-region.

A $1,260,000 contribution will allow plastics manufacturer Plastiques GPR Inc. to purchase two injection molding machines.

Stainless steel products manufacturer Syri Ltd. will receive $195,000 in funding to acquire a laser cutting table and a bending machine, along with Enterprise Resource Planning software to help the company improve its productivity, reduce costs and ensure greater flexibility in its production process.

This funding, in the form of repayable contributions, is provided by the federal regional development agency Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

“Our government is committed to driving innovation to ensure jobs and prosperity for Canadians. This is reflected in the projects announced today,” said David Lametti, parliamentary secretary to the minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.