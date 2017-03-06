Feds award ODG $1M contract for unmanned 8-wheeled vehicle program

March 6, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

NEW HAMBURG, Ont.—Ontario Drive & Gear Ltd.’s all-terrain vehicle division is getting a $1 million boost from the federal government’s Build in Canada Innovation Program.

Argo, which builds rugged amphibious vehicles for adventurers, first responders, the military and a number of off-grid industries, will receive support for its Atlas J8 Unmanned Ground Vehicle program.

As part of the $1 million contract, Defence Research and Development Canada will put the remote-controlled vehicle through its paces at the Suffield Research Centre in Alberta. By proving new technologies and innovations with the Canadian government, the Build in Canada Innovation Program aims to help Canadian businesses land their first sale.

Designed for military rescue operations and disaster relief missions, the electric vehicle can traverse dangerous environments without putting soldiers at risk.

ODG operates three adjacent plants in New Hamburg, Ont. and employs more than 300 workers.

