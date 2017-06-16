Feds announce $1.09B for Ottawa light rail

June 16, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

OTTAWA—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has earmarked up to $1.09 billion in federal funding for the second stage of Ottawa’s light rail transit project, which will connect the east, west and south areas of Canada’s capital.

The Province of Ontario has also made a similar commitment to the project, and the City of Ottawa is responsible for the balance of the funding.

Stage 2 of the Ottawa light rail project will see an additional 38.8 kilometres of rail and 23 new stations added to Stage 1 of the rail system currently under construction. This new stage of construction will begin in 2018.

With Ottawa’s population expected to grow to 1.14 million people over the next 15 years, the feds view this light rail expansion as essential.

“The expansion of Ottawa’s light rail transit system will make it easier for residents and visitors alike to get around and experience everything our capital city has to offer. This expansion will help Canadians get to work and back home to their families on time, make our air cleaner, and create good, well-paying middle class jobs,” said Trudeau.

The federal government, which provided $762 million for Stage 1 of the project, says that when construction is completed in 2023, 70 per cent of Ottawa residents will live within five kilometres of light rail transit.

In addition to what was announced June 16, over $66 million in approved federal funding through the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund has been provided for four projects related to Stage 2: