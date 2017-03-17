Feds and province investing $459M in Vancouver Island wastewater treatment projects

March 17, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

VICTORIA, B.C.—The governments of Canada and British Columbia are investing $459 million in three wastewater treatment projects on Vancouver Island, totalling $765 million. The local government will foot the remaining $306 million.

The three projects will modernize wastewater treatment in the Capital Regional District (CRD)—an administrative district encompassing the city of Victoria and the southern tip of Vancouver Island.

Construction gets underway in April 2017 on the redesigned McLoughlin Point Wastewater Treatment Plant in the Township of Esquimalt. This plant will provide tertiary treatment to the CRD’s wastewater, and includes a transport pipeline and a marine outfall for treated water. The price tag will be $385 million for federal, provincial and municipal investors.

A residuals treatment facility at the Hartland Landfill is in the works, as well. This site will turn residual solids into biosolids.

Public–Private Partnership Canada—a Crown corporation that facilitates private investments—is contributing $41 million towards the residuals site.

A conveyance system, which will carry wastewater to the treatment plant, is also planned.

All projects will be completed by the end of 2020.

Peter Fassbender, B.C. minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development, says the project will create 7,000 direct and indirect jobs.