Feds and Province contribute $31M for Hamilton, Ont., water treatment projects

June 23, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

HAMILTON, Ont.—The federal and Ontario governments are investing a combined $31 million for water and wastewater projects in Hamilton.

On June 23, officials from the federal, provincial and local governments announced that 16 new projects in Hamilton have been approved under the Government of Canada’s Clean Water and Wastewater Fund.

The feds are providing up to 50 per cent of funding, $21 million, the Province is kicking in 25 per cent, $10 million, and the City of Hamilton will fund the remaining costs.

Projects include a rehabilitated pumping station, a new water treatment system, and upgrades to a wastewater treatment plant and methane storage facility.

In addition to these projects, the feds are spending $3.9 million on four water and wastewater projects for the City of Brantford.

“Clean water is essential to a healthy and prosperous life. This funding will help to ensure residents continue to receive this essential service by improving the distribution and collection of water in the City of Hamilton,” said Fred Eisenberger, Mayor of the City of Hamilton.

Eisenberger continued, “Many of these projects are related to rehabilitating and repairing the aging infrastructure that we can’t see, like sewer mains and storm sewers. While this infrastructure isn’t always top of mind, it’s crucial to ensuring Hamiltonians continue to receive clean water.”