Feds, Alberta invest $2M to help five Calgary food processors expand

The recipients include the city's Village Brewing Co., which will use the funding to add a new canning line and centrifuge


CALGARY—The federal and Alberta governments have set aside $2 million to help five food and beverage companies in Calgary expand their operations.

Lawrence MacAulay, Canada’s minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, was alongside Alberta Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Oneil Carlier at Calgary’s Village Brewing Co. July 12 to announce the new funding.

The craft beer maker will receive $104,000 of the funds, which will help it install a new canning line and centrifuge, a machine brewers use to make their beer more consistent.

The four other companies to land scale-up funds include:

  • CadCan Marketing & Sales Inc., which will use the money to purchase equipment to develop its snack products.
  • H. Hein Foods, which plans to buy new equipment to improve efficiency and diversify its production of poultry, beef and pork products.
  • Just BioFiber Structural Solutions, a company working to turn hemp stalks into a building material.
  • Basha International Foods Inc., which will use two grants to increase its processing capacity.
