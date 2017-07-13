Feds, Alberta invest $2M to help five Calgary food processors expand

July 13, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

CALGARY—The federal and Alberta governments have set aside $2 million to help five food and beverage companies in Calgary expand their operations.

Lawrence MacAulay, Canada’s minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, was alongside Alberta Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Oneil Carlier at Calgary’s Village Brewing Co. July 12 to announce the new funding.

The craft beer maker will receive $104,000 of the funds, which will help it install a new canning line and centrifuge, a machine brewers use to make their beer more consistent.

The four other companies to land scale-up funds include: