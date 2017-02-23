Dragons’ Den style competition for mining innovations coming to Toronto this March

Five finalists have been selected for #DisruptMining, a contest where entrepreneurs pitch game-changing mining technologies to a panel of judges, in hopes of winning investments
VANCOUVER—The mining industry will be showcasing innovation in Toronto this March.
Goldcorp Inc. and Integra Gold Corp. have announced the five finalists for #DisruptMining, an event held during the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada conference that promotes disruptive technologies with the potential to revolutionize mining.
This Dragons’ Den style event will see finalists pitch their technology to a panel of judges, peopled by luminaries from the mining industry and Robert Herjavec, Dragon’s Den alumnus and judge on ABC’s Shark Tank.
Goldcorp has committed $1,000,000 for a proof of concept at one of its mines or investment in the winning technologies. The remaining four judges will represent $100,000 each.
Each presenter will have five minutes to pitch and defend their idea. Judges will have two minutes to respond and ask questions, and following each presentation, any judge will have the ability to send an entrepreneur to the deal room to negotiate an investment.
#DisruptMining will take place at the Carlu event hall in Toronto Mar. 5.
The five finalists for #DisruptMining are:
In addition to the five finalists, 11 semi-finalists have been chosen for the #DisruptMining daytime expo. The expo will take place on Mar. 5 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST at the Carlu event hall.