Dishon will receive $3M in federal funds for Vaughan facility

February 14, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

VAUGHAN, Ont.—Aerospace components manufacturer Dishon Ltd. will receive an investment of up to $3 million to expand production at its Vaughan facility from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario).

This repayable contribution, through the Investing in Business Growth and Productivity initiative, will allow Dishon to invest in state-of-the-art machinery to manufacture more complex, higher-value components for the aerospace industry.

Increased production from this project will positively impact Dishon’s supply chain relationships with over 75 Canadian companies, primarily based in Ontario’s aerospace cluster.

The investment will also create up to 60 new full-time jobs, nearly doubling the company’s workforce.

“With the support of FedDev Ontario, we will be able to continue our aggressive growth strategy in the global aerospace market and will pursue more complex components and assemblies, generating greater sales and more jobs for Canadians,” said Ilan Dishy, president, Dishon Ltd.

FedDev Ontario is one of six regional agencies run by the federal government, under the department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, with a mandate of investing in southern Ontario’s economic capacity.

The Investing in Business Growth and Productivity program provides funds for small and medium-sized enterprises in the region.