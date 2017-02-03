Direct Coil investing in $2.6M expansion with the help of the province

February 3, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

MILLHAVEN Ont.—Direct Coil Inc., a heat transfer product manufacturer in Millhaven Ont., is investing $2,417,400 in new equipment and expanding its business.

The Eastern Ontario Development Fund is contributing an additional $268,600, bringing the total investment to $2,686,000.

Direct Coil designs and manufactures heating and cooling coils found in furnaces, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment, as well as other engineered products.

The investment in new equipment will increase Direct Coil’s production capabilities, reduce lead times to meet consumer demands and create 20 new jobs.

A previous Eastern Ontario Development Fund investment in Direct Coil also helped the company make infrastructure upgrades and add two coil lines, effectively tripling Direct Coil’s production capacity.

“At Direct Coil we are excited about expanding our business and building a solid foundation for continued growth. We are pleased to partner with the Ontario government to help us grow our business and bring more jobs to our community,” said Pat Occhicone, president and CEO of Direct Coil.