Champion Petfoods breaks ground on new production plant outside Edmonton

July 4, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

EDMONTON—Western Canada pet food company Champion Petfoods LP had broken ground on a new production facility just outside of Edmonton.

The manufacturer said the new plant will create 200 jobs in Parkland Country, Alta. and is expected to inject $250 million into the local economy.

“We are currently selling our foods in over 80 countries around the world and, with this new expansion, we will not only create a positive impact with the local economy, but also export an Alberta-made, agricultural, value-added product around the world,” Frank Burdzy. the company’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

Champion says the new plant will cover 400,000 sq. ft. and produce approximately 150,000 tonnes of dry pet food, as well as 500 tonnes of freeze-dried food.

The federal government has set aside just short of $500,000 to support the project, while Alberta will indirectly contribute $3.5 million to develop a new intersection for site access.

The new plant is expected to open by spring 2019.