Cargill investing $3.5M to expand Guelph, Ont. beef processing plant

February 8, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

GUELPH, Ont.—Agriculture and food giant Cargill Inc. is investing $3.5 million to expand its beef processing facility just west of Toronto.

With the help of a $582,000 investment from the provincial government, the privately-held U.S. company’s Canadian subsidiary plans to install new technology at its Guelph, Ont. plant. The upgrades will allow Cargill to produce protein-rich animal feed for livestock and poultry on-site using raw byproducts.

Matt Gibney, the plant’s general manager, said the project will reduce the company’s environmental footprint as well as improve efficiencies in Ontario’s beef supply chain.

According to the company, the facility processes 1,500 head of cattle per day.