Canada pledges $1.4M of support for five New Brunswick maple syrup operations

February 27, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

KNOWLESVILLE, N.B.—With the maple syrup season in New Brunswick fast approaching, South Ridge Maple Co. Ltd. celebrated the grand opening of its sugarbush facility on Feb. 24.

TJ Harvey, member of Parliament for Tobique – Mactaquac, took part in the celebrations at the Knowlesville N.B. facility, and announced federal government support for South Ridge Maple, as well as four other maple syrup operations in the region.

The Canadian government will be providing repayable contributions of more than $1.4 million for five projects through Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency’s Business Development Program.

Two projects will help establish new maple syrup operations, namely South Ridge Maple and Maple View Sugar in Maple View.

Three other projects will enable RDB Sugary and MCC Maple, both located in Johnville, as well as North Side Maple Grove in Drummond, to expand their operations. These projects consist mainly of adding new taps and installing tubular and other specialized maple syrup processing equipment.

“Today’s funding is helping maple syrup producers in our province adopt new technologies that will make them more productive, more globally competitive and world leaders in the industry,” said Harvey.

New Brunswick is the third largest maple syrup producer in the world, producing 1.8 million kilograms of syrup every year and creating 2,300 jobs during the sugar season.