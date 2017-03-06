Canada Bread to buy Toronto craft bakery Stonemill Bakehouse

March 6, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

TORONTO—The maker of Dempster’s and a range of other Canadian baked goods brands has snapped up a Toronto craft bakery.

Canada Bread Company, which is owned by Mexican baking giant Grupo Bimbo, announced March 6 it will buy Stonemill Bakehouse Ltd. for an undisclosed price.

Stonemill prides itself on making slowly-fermented craft bread in small batches using only natural, organic ingredients. It operates one production plant in Scarborough, Ont., a store in Toronto’s historic St. Lawrence Market and employs about 100 workers.

Grupo Bimbo said the acquisition will complement the company’s existing large-scale bread production capacity and position Canada Bread for further growth.