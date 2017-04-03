Canada and Quebec investing $23M in 12 water infrastructure projects

April 3, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

SAINTE-AGATHE-DES-MONTS, Que.—Federal and Quebec government officials announced Apr. 3 an investment of $23 million for 12 water projects in the Laurentians region, under the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF) and the Small Communities Fund.

The funds granted to five municipalities will contribute to maintaining, renewing or developing their water infrastructure, supporting distribution of drinking water, waste disposal and treatment.

The feds are investing $13.6 million in these projects and the province is kicking in $9.3 million for a total of $23 million. The municipalities will provide the remainder of the funding.

The approval of the projects under the CWWF is the result of a bilateral agreement between Canada and Quebec, signed in July 2016, which made funding available for water projects across the province.

The CWWF is allowing municipalities to invest almost $800 million in infrastructure projects. By 2018, the federal government will have provided $363.8 million and the provincial government will have provided $300 million, for a total investment of $664 million in the CWWF.

The Small Communities Fund is a joint federal-provincial program coordinated by Infrastructure Canada in partnership with provinces and territories. The fund provides communities across the country with less than 100,000 residents financial support to help maintain and implement water infrastructure projects.

“We are committed to investing in local infrastructure that ensures Canadians and their families have access to modern, reliable water and wastewater services that meet their needs,” said David Graham, MP for Laurentides–Labelle.