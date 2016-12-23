California-based electronics firm buys Edmonton’s KP Performance Antennas

December 23, 2016

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

IRVINE, Calif.—Infinite Electronics, a supplier of engineering grade RF components, assemblies and wired / wireless connectivity solutions, announced today that it has acquired KP Performance Antennas, an Edmonton Canada based manufacturer of broadband antennas and accessories.

Founded in 2008, KP designs, develops and manufactures equipment for the wireless internet service provider (WISP) market.

“We are excited for this new phase in the evolution of KP Performance. Leveraging Infinite Electronics’ supply chain, support and engineering resources will help us continue to exceed industry standards and best satisfy our customers’ requirements for high performance antenna solutions,” said KP Performance Antennas founders Patricia Tieulie and Ken Caird.

Infinite Electronics makes a RF components, assemblies and wired / wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets.

“We believe that KP will be a great addition to our established product lines by extending the scope of products we can offer to both Infinite Electronics and KP customers,” said

Terry Jarnigan, president and CEO of Infinite Electronics in a press release.