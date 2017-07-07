Canadian Manufacturing

Breakdown of federal spending for public transit, green projects

The federal government will dole out a total of nearly $33 billion under its long-term infrastructure plan


OTTAWA—The federal government has let the provinces and territories know how much they will receive under a portion of the new long-term infrastructure program.

The figures below represent each region’s base funding amount plus a top-up—based on recent census data—for green, cultural and rural projects, plus transit ridership.

PUBLIC TRANSIT

  • Newfoundland and Labrador: $109,071,324
  • Prince Edward Island: $27,063,775
  • Nova Scotia: $289,589,324
  • New Brunswick: $165,202,662
  • Quebec: $5,182,392,771
  • Ontario: $8,340,401,116
  • Manitoba: $546,139,840
  • Saskatchewan: $307,871,025
  • Alberta: $2,096,548,228
  • British Columbia: $2,691,101,894
  • Yukon: $9,944,170
  • Northwest Territories: $8,344,774
  • Nunavut: $6,067,664
  • TOTAL: $19,779,738,568

GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE

  • Newfoundland and Labrador: $302,364,807
  • Prince Edward Island: $228,147,387
  • Nova Scotia: $381,914,606
  • New Brunswick: $347,151,232
  • Quebec: $1,808,076,797
  • Ontario: $2,848,855,330
  • Manitoba: $451,790,568
  • Saskatchewan: $416,334,673
  • Alberta: $1,001,082,871
  • British Columbia: $1,115,494,721
  • Yukon: $207,065,850
  • Northwest Territories: $208,230,295
  • Nunavut: $207,079,637
  • TOTAL: $9,523,588,774

COMMUNITY, CULTURE AND RECREATION

  • Newfoundland and Labrador: $39,768,539
  • Prince Edward Island: $29,060,925
  • Nova Scotia: $51,245,475
  • New Brunswick: $46,230,038
  • Quebec: $257,003,028
  • Ontario: $407,159,893
  • Manitoba: $61,326,732
  • Saskatchewan: $56,211,382
  • Alberta: $140,575,109
  • British Columbia: $157,081,719
  • Yukon: $26,019,416
  • Northwest Territories: $26,187,414
  • Nunavut: $26,021,405
  • TOTAL: $1,323,891,073

RURAL, NORTHERN

  • Newfoundland and Labrador: $104,638,175
  • Prince Edward Island: $82,705,236
  • Nova Scotia: $105,743,756
  • New Brunswick: $14,633,636
  • Quebec: $288,465,324
  • Ontario: $250,067,117
  • Manitoba: $112,819,014
  • Saskatchewan: $115,905,927
  • Alberta: $159,650,831
  • British Columbia: $166,001,827
  • Yukon: $202,587,865
  • Northwest Territories: $328,014,343
  • Nunavut: $327,592,915
  • TOTAL: $2,358,825,966

OVERALL

  • Newfoundland and Labrador: $555,842,846
  • Prince Edward Island: $366,977,323
  • Nova Scotia: $828,493,161
  • New Brunswick: $673,217,569
  • Quebec: $7,535,937,919
  • Ontario: $11,846,483,456
  • Manitoba: $1,172,076,153
  • Saskatchewan: $896,323,008
  • Alberta: $3,397,857,038
  • British Columbia: $4,129,680,161
  • Yukon: $445,617,300
  • Northwest Territories: $570,776,826
  • Nunavut: $566,761,621
  • TOTAL: $32,986,044,381
