Breakdown of federal spending for public transit, green projects

July 7, 2017
by The Canadian Press
OTTAWA—The federal government has let the provinces and territories know how much they will receive under a portion of the new long-term infrastructure program.
The figures below represent each region’s base funding amount plus a top-up—based on recent census data—for green, cultural and rural projects, plus transit ridership.
PUBLIC TRANSIT
- Newfoundland and Labrador: $109,071,324
- Prince Edward Island: $27,063,775
- Nova Scotia: $289,589,324
- New Brunswick: $165,202,662
- Quebec: $5,182,392,771
- Ontario: $8,340,401,116
- Manitoba: $546,139,840
- Saskatchewan: $307,871,025
- Alberta: $2,096,548,228
- British Columbia: $2,691,101,894
- Yukon: $9,944,170
- Northwest Territories: $8,344,774
- Nunavut: $6,067,664
- TOTAL: $19,779,738,568
GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE
- Newfoundland and Labrador: $302,364,807
- Prince Edward Island: $228,147,387
- Nova Scotia: $381,914,606
- New Brunswick: $347,151,232
- Quebec: $1,808,076,797
- Ontario: $2,848,855,330
- Manitoba: $451,790,568
- Saskatchewan: $416,334,673
- Alberta: $1,001,082,871
- British Columbia: $1,115,494,721
- Yukon: $207,065,850
- Northwest Territories: $208,230,295
- Nunavut: $207,079,637
- TOTAL: $9,523,588,774
COMMUNITY, CULTURE AND RECREATION
- Newfoundland and Labrador: $39,768,539
- Prince Edward Island: $29,060,925
- Nova Scotia: $51,245,475
- New Brunswick: $46,230,038
- Quebec: $257,003,028
- Ontario: $407,159,893
- Manitoba: $61,326,732
- Saskatchewan: $56,211,382
- Alberta: $140,575,109
- British Columbia: $157,081,719
- Yukon: $26,019,416
- Northwest Territories: $26,187,414
- Nunavut: $26,021,405
- TOTAL: $1,323,891,073
RURAL, NORTHERN
- Newfoundland and Labrador: $104,638,175
- Prince Edward Island: $82,705,236
- Nova Scotia: $105,743,756
- New Brunswick: $14,633,636
- Quebec: $288,465,324
- Ontario: $250,067,117
- Manitoba: $112,819,014
- Saskatchewan: $115,905,927
- Alberta: $159,650,831
- British Columbia: $166,001,827
- Yukon: $202,587,865
- Northwest Territories: $328,014,343
- Nunavut: $327,592,915
- TOTAL: $2,358,825,966
OVERALL
- Newfoundland and Labrador: $555,842,846
- Prince Edward Island: $366,977,323
- Nova Scotia: $828,493,161
- New Brunswick: $673,217,569
- Quebec: $7,535,937,919
- Ontario: $11,846,483,456
- Manitoba: $1,172,076,153
- Saskatchewan: $896,323,008
- Alberta: $3,397,857,038
- British Columbia: $4,129,680,161
- Yukon: $445,617,300
- Northwest Territories: $570,776,826
- Nunavut: $566,761,621
- TOTAL: $32,986,044,381