Amazon to install rooftop solar at warehouses worldwide

March 3, 2017

by Cleantech Canada Staff

SEATTLE—Amazon.com Inc. is planning a big solar power rollout at 50 of its sprawling warehouse complexes around the world.

The internet retail company announced the plan March 2, saying it will install rooftop solar systems at 15 of its U.S. fulfillment and sorting facilities this year and another 35 worldwide within the next three years.

“As our fulfillment network continues to expand, we want to help generate more renewable energy at both existing and new facilities around the world in partnership with community and business leaders,” Dave Clark, the company’s senior vice-president of Worldwide Operations, said in a statement.

By diversifying its energy portfolio the company will be able to keep costs low, Clark added.

Amazon’s initial U.S. rooftop solar push will generate 41 megawatts of power at company warehouses in California, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Nevada. The retailer says each project could produce up to 80 per cent of a fulfillment centre’s electricity needs, depending on the location of the project and time of year.

The company is already a major producer of renewable power and operates a number of wind and solar projects in the U.S. It has several other major projects in the works, including a 253 MW Texas wind farm announced last year—its largest project to date.

Amazon did not release any details about which international locations will be getting a solar makeover.