Adidas looking to sell CCM hockey brand

March 8, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany—Apparel and sport equipment maker Adidas AG is looking to sell its CCM Hockey brand.

The company said it is looking for a buyer March 8 as it announced its 2016 earnings, which included a decline in sales at CCM.

The hockey equipment brand operates as a unit of Reebok—itself owned by Adidas—and sells a full range of ice equipment including skates, gloves and goalie masks.

The possible sale comes as part of a wider restructuring at Adidas. It sold off Rockport shoes in 2015, sports clothing maker Mitchell & Ness in 2016 and is also planning to sell several golf brands as it refocuses its business.

The decision follows the sale of the competing Bauer brand to Canadian funds Power Corp. and Fairfax Financial Holdings. earlier this year. Bauer parent Performance Sports Group had filed for bankruptcy protection last spring.