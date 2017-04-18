$37M of government funds committed to Manitoba water infrastructure

April 18, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

ELIE, Man.—On April 18, federal and provincial officials gathered in Elie Manitoba to announce more than $37 million in combined funding for 24 new water and wastewater projects across Manitoba.

The funding will support a variety of projects, such as upgrading the Elie lagoon in the rural municipality of Cartier, building a new lagoon in the rural municipality of Montcalm, and building a new well and piping network in the rural municipality of Prairie View.

These investments are part of a bilateral agreement between Canada and Manitoba, announced on July 25, 2016, and are in addition to approximately $153 million in federal and provincial funding announced that day for 23 water projects and 4 public transit projects.

For the 24 projects announced April 18, the federal government is providing up to $18.6 million, the Province is contributing $9.3 million and local municipalities are chipping in $9.3 million.

The federal government is providing Manitoba with up to $95,250,782 in total funds under the new Clean Water and Wastewater Fund.

“We are pleased to partner with the federal government to invest in water and wastewater infrastructure across Manitoba. These important projects will help foster sustainable economic growth and safe, healthy communities for Manitobans to live and work,” said Eileen Clarke, Manitoba minister of Indigenous and Municipal Relations.