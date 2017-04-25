‘We will not stand for this’: Trump makes fresh threat against Canadian dairy

April 25, 2017

by The Canadian Press

WASHINGTON—Fresh off slapping a duty on Canadian lumber, President Donald Trump is making new threats about dairy.

The president tweeted this morning that: “Canada has made business for our dairy farmers in Wisconsin and other border states very difficult. We will not stand for this. Watch!”

That’s what he wrote the morning after his government announced initial duties up to 24 per cent on Canadian lumber, with more expected later this year.

Lumber and dairy are longstanding irritants—and were also a problem file under previous presidents.

What’s new is how Trump is playing up the issue. While Barack Obama referred to lumber as a minor irritant, the self-styled America First president is playing up these irritants as examples of his desire to get tough on trade.

His sudden flurry of complaints about Canada are a dramatic departure from the early days of his presidency—suddenly, he’s complaining less about China and Mexico, and more about the northern neighbour.