[WATCH] Container ship hits harbour wall, topples massive crane at Dubai port

May 9, 2017

by The Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates—Port operator DP World says 10 people were injured when one of the massive cranes at Dubai’s largest port toppled over after a container ship hit a harbour wall.

The Dubai government-backed port operator said the accident happened last week, on Thursday, but that there were no fatalities.

The company also says a second crane was shifted off its rails in the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

Security-camera footage of the accident obtained by shipping industry publication Splash 24/7 shows trucks moving on the dock moments before the yellow crane comes crashing down.

Jebel Ali is DP World’s flagship port and the largest cargo terminal in the Middle East.

In the video below: Watch the top right corner to see the ship slowly approaching the dock at a terrible angle. Once dock workers realize it’s coming, you can see them scrambling to get large container trucks out of the impact zone. After the collapse, people can be seen fleeing a building almost destroyed by the crane.