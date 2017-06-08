In Washington, premiers meeting on NAFTA sidestep elephant in the room

June 8, 2017

by The Canadian Press

WASHINGTON—Canada’s premiers are gathered in Washington, trying their best to work around the elephant in the room.

Premiers from eight provinces and territories are in town for meetings related to the upcoming renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Those meetings are happening with the U.S. capital transfixed by political scandal: People are filling bars to watch former FBI director James Comey testify about his interactions with the president who fired him.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says there’s important work to do, and people need to proceed under the assumption that NAFTA negotiations will happen and that they will happen under President Donald Trump.

In an interview, Wynne says the political uncertainty in the U.S. has added an element of unpredictability, but “we have to carry on.”

While Comey testifies about the president attempting to pressure him over Russia-related matters, the premiers are meeting with people from Congress and the administration.

Wynne says she is hopeful about what she’s heard in Washington: she says people she’s talked to favour a modest modernizing of NAFTA, not a full-scale overhaul.