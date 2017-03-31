U.S. breweries, Icelandic shipper team up to expand markets

March 31, 2017

by The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine—Maine brewers and an Icelandic shipping company are partnering to try to bring the Pine Tree State’s suds to more of the world.

Eimskip and the Maine Brewers’ Guild are set to announce the beer bond in Portland at the International Marine Terminal.

The deal began taking shape in 2013, when Maine city officials and Eimskip executives had numerous meetings in each others jurisdictions.

The shipping company and the brewers’ guild say craft beer is one of the fastest growing industries in Maine and had a statewide economic impact of more than $225 million last year. Major players in the craft beer world in Maine include Shipyard, Allagash and Maine Beer Company.

The guild says brewers are looking for new ways to export their beer and attract beer tourism from around the world. They say the collaboration with Eimskip will help make it happen.

Eimskip is a an Icelandic transportation company operating in the North Atlantic and specializing in worldwide freight forwarding services. The company runs a network of 60 offices in 20 countries, operates 21 vessels and has around 1,700 employees.