Transforce buys Brampton, Ont. logistics firm National Fast Freight

January 2, 2017

by Canadian Manufacturing.com Staff

MONTREAL—TFI International Inc. has purchased Brampton, Ont.-based transportation and logistics company National Fast Freight for an undisclosed price.

NFF is currently a subsidiary of Calyx Transportation Group Inc. and offers less-than-load, or LTL, intermodal services across Canada.

TFI, which was known as TransForce until it re-branded last month, said it will keep the Toronto-area company’s current management in place and intends to allow NFF to operate as an independent business unit.

“The acquisition of National Fast Freight is a strategic step which builds upon our existing foundation in the intermodal segment,” Alain Bédard, the company’s chairman, president and CEO, said in a statement.

The deal follows TFI’s US$558 million acquisition of Con-Way Truckload last fall—an agreement Bédard said made it a “somebody.”

The company officially changed its name in December TFI, saying the switch reflects its evolving geographic footprint—particularly its expansion in the U.S. and Mexico.